After her long standing verbal battle with Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, actor Kangana Ranaut has been provided with Y level security by the Home Ministry.

Kangana's sister, Rangoli and her father requested Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur to give the actor security after the spat.

Kangana Ranaut's father has given in writing asking for police protection. I also spoke to her sister yesterday. The Director-General of Police has been directed in this regard and she will be provided security here. We are discussing what can be done to provide security to her outside the state as she is leaving for Mumbai on September 9.

- HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to India TV

The actor thanked Amit Shah, the minister of Home Affairs in a tweet for keeping her safe. A Y level security includes a security detail of 11 personnel, including 1 or 2 commandos and police personnel.

Kangana also put out a video yesterday saying that Sanjay threatened her, called her a 'haramkhor ladki' and asked her not to return to Mumbai. However, the actor still plans on flying to the city on 9th September.