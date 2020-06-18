Among other things, actor Gwyneth Paltrow has a very successful venture under her name. That venture is her lifestyle brand Goop.

Now, if you're not living under a rock, you'd know that the actor released a candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina" back in January. Now, this unconventional $75 (Rs.5707) candle didn't only sell in a matter of hours, it has given rise to yet another quirky scent.

That's right! Paltrow has teamed up with Heretic perfumer Douglas Little for the second time to launch her new NSFW candle "This Smells Like My Orgasm."

She announced this new scent during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when she told him that this 'might be more for you to give to your wife.'

According to her website Goop, the new candle smells like tart grapefruit, neroli and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive. It costs about $75 (Rs 5,707)

Paltrow told Fallon that the whole idea for this line of candles evolved into something “punk rock, feminist." Honestly, if that works for the rich to spend their money on then who are we to judge?

You can watch the entire interview here :