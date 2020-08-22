Sanjay Mishra is an actor whose every performance is a masterclass in acting, and his last film Kaamyaab proves that best.
Now, he appears to be all set to return to the silver screen, or rather our laptop screens, with his next film Woh 3 Din. Directed by music composer Ankit Pandey, the film also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal and Rajesh Sharma.
Directed by :- Ankit Pandey Written by :- @singerseepi Produced by :- @panchamsingh10 Cast :- Sanjay Mishra, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Rajesh Sharma
As of now, only the film's poster has been shared. But considering the starcast, we're already excited for the film. And we aren't the only ones:
