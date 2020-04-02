We've been waiting for a long time for a good romantic-comedy to come our way. And the streaming gods have finally listened to our prayers, with a surprising twist.

After Me Before You and Love, Rosie, Sam Claflin is back and this time, he's ready to make us laugh and not drown in our tears.

The trailer of Love Wedding Repeat has us all sorts of excited to watch him again. This Netflix film also stars Olivia Munn, and Freida Pinto, and looks like a chaotic rom-com that'll leave you feeling fuzzy and happy.

The movie is set in a wedding where the bride's ex-boyfriend, her brother's ex-girlfriend and a few other un-invited guests show up.

With an impressive star-cast, it manages to grab attention. The title of the movie, especially the 'repeat' hints that it may be a sci-fi (remember Happy Death Day).

Watch the trailer here:

The best part? The film is set to stream from April 10, so we have something new to watch in quarantine.