After Rajnikanth's exciting episode and Prime Minister Modi's informative conversation, Bear Grylls is ready to go Into The Wild once again and this time, with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

The actor just shared a teaser of his episode on Into The Wild and it sure looks like an adventure of a lifetime.

Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder 😁😉) adventure buddies than the legendary @akshaykumar #KhiladiOnDiscovery #IntoTheWildwithBearGrylls @DiscoveryPlusIn @DiscoveryIN pic.twitter.com/HzfSpkddWe — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) August 21, 2020

The actor is known for being a fitness enthusiast, and has several degrees in martial arts. Twitter can't wait for his appearance on the adventure show.

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar! Let that sink in. Already preparing myself for Khiladi On Discovery what’s going to be one crazy episode with these two superstars! Bring it on. — Uzi Stan acc (@TweepNextDoor_) August 21, 2020

An extreme team indeed. Counting down to the premiere of Khiladi On Discovery - Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar! So much action in one place, who would’ve thought? @DiscoveryIN — rohan mehta (@meh_roh78) August 21, 2020

Finally someone who can challenge bear grylls on his own show.... Excited for this one 😁💪💪 — Aayush katoch (@Aayushkatoch2) August 21, 2020

cant wait to see you both in action 💥 — Gaurav Taparia (@whogaurav24) August 21, 2020

The episode will air for Discovery Plus India members on September 11 at 8 pm and will air on Discovery channel at 8 pm on September 14.