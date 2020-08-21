After Rajnikanth's exciting episode and Prime Minister Modi's informative conversation, Bear Grylls is ready to go Into The Wild once again and this time, with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.
The actor just shared a teaser of his episode on Into The Wild and it sure looks like an adventure of a lifetime.
You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls@BearGrylls @DiscoveryPlusIn @DiscoveryIN pic.twitter.com/q5LXat2xdL— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 21, 2020
Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder 😁😉) adventure buddies than the legendary @akshaykumar #KhiladiOnDiscovery #IntoTheWildwithBearGrylls @DiscoveryPlusIn @DiscoveryIN pic.twitter.com/HzfSpkddWe— Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) August 21, 2020
The actor is known for being a fitness enthusiast, and has several degrees in martial arts. Twitter can't wait for his appearance on the adventure show.
Finally someone who can challenge bear grylls on his own show.... Excited for this one 😁💪💪— Aayush katoch (@Aayushkatoch2) August 21, 2020
Excited— Gaurav Taparia (@whogaurav24) August 21, 2020
cant wait to see you both in action 💥
The episode will air for Discovery Plus India members on September 11 at 8 pm and will air on Discovery channel at 8 pm on September 14.