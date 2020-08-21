After Rajnikanth's exciting episode and Prime Minister Modi's informative conversation, Bear Grylls is ready to go Into The Wild once again and this time, with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. 

The actor just shared a teaser of his episode on Into The Wild and it sure looks like an adventure of a lifetime. 

The actor is known for being a fitness enthusiast, and has several degrees in martial arts. Twitter can't wait for his appearance on the adventure show. 

The episode will air for Discovery Plus India members on September 11 at 8 pm and will air on Discovery channel at 8 pm on September 14.