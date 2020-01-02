Rajkummar Rao glamorously walked into 2020, sporting a killer drag look as he shared the first look from his upcoming film Ludo.

As he wished his fans a happy new year, the mold-breaking actor posed in a green lehenga with bright red lipstick and luscious long locks flowing over his shoulders. His new unrecognisable look truly dazzled Netizens:

After playing a 324-year-old character in Raabta, Rajkummar Rao has yet again stunned his fans with a major transformation for his character in Ludo.

Netizens are trying to contemplate if he looks like Alia Bhatt or Kriti Sanon in his new avatar:

Even though I can't put a finger on if he looks more like Alia or Kriti, I think Raj Kumar Rao looks very gorgeous as he gracefully carries himself in a drag look.