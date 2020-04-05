We no longer need to ride the nostalgia train, because it looks like our childhood is back and how!

After Ramayan and Dekh Bhai Dekh, popular sitcoms, Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai will now return to our TV screen.

16 साल बाद, रोसेश फिर एक बार आ रहा है आपसे मिलने अपनी कविताओं के साथ!

देखिए 'साराभाई Vs साराभाई', 6 अप्रैल से, हर-रोज़ सुबह 10 बजे, सिर्फ़ STAR भारत पर!#KhichdiwithSarabhais pic.twitter.com/dYcsbmUnal — STAR भारत (@StarBharat) April 4, 2020

Starting from April 6, both shows will be available on Star Bharat. Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai will air 10 in the morning and Khichdi at 11.

Can't wait for Rosesh's poems and Praful's explanations to take me out of these quarantine blues.