We no longer need to ride the nostalgia train, because it looks like our childhood is back and how!
After Ramayan and Dekh Bhai Dekh, popular sitcoms, Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai will now return to our TV screen.
16 साल बाद, रोसेश फिर एक बार आ रहा है आपसे मिलने अपनी कविताओं के साथ!— STAR भारत (@StarBharat) April 4, 2020
देखिए 'साराभाई Vs साराभाई', 6 अप्रैल से, हर-रोज़ सुबह 10 बजे, सिर्फ़ STAR भारत पर!#KhichdiwithSarabhais pic.twitter.com/dYcsbmUnal
Starting from April 6, both shows will be available on Star Bharat. Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai will air 10 in the morning and Khichdi at 11.
18 साल बाद, जयश्री और बाबूजी की नोक-झोक होंगी शुरू फिर एक बार!— STAR भारत (@StarBharat) April 4, 2020
देखिए 'खिचड़ी', 6 अप्रैल से, हर-रोज़ सुबह 11 बजे, सिर्फ़ STAR भारत पर!#KhichdiwithSarabhais pic.twitter.com/Gkt6tYCZRl
Can't wait for Rosesh's poems and Praful's explanations to take me out of these quarantine blues.