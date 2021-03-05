Getting scammed is never great... unless it's Hansal Mehta scamming you into giving up your sleep for a gripping new series.

Yes, Hansal Mehta, who gifted us Scam 1992, easily one of the finest Hindi web series to have released in recent times, is back with another installment of the 'Scam series'.

And this time around, the story is about the convicted Indian counterfeiter, Abdul Karim Telgi.

Abdul Karim Telgi was involved with printing counterfeit stamp paper in India. By the time the 'Telgi scam' finally came to light, he apparently had 350 people working for him, across 12 states. The total cost of the scam was allegedly more than ₹20,000 crores.

Much like Scam 1992, this time around too the show is based on the book by the journalist who broke the scam when it originally took place. In this case, it's based on journalist Sanjay Singh's book, 'Reporter Ki Diary'.

This thrilling show is based on the book 'Reporter Ki Diary' authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, will be helmed by the National award-winning director, Hansal Mehta. Currently under development, the series will stream exclusively on @SonyLIV in 2022. — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) March 4, 2021

Applause Entertainment announced the project on Twitter, while also sharing that the show will stream on SonyLiv in 2022. And people were quick to share their excitement:

Now thats some real news to be exited and happy again. Lots of love and good luck to the team again ..



Hope u create the same Magic Again. https://t.co/lpHqvW7INq — Harsh Holkar (@HarshHolkar) March 4, 2021

1992-2003 wow!!!!

Worth waiting for it!

Is 2010 on cards @nairsameer sir? https://t.co/Hav6UBGxm7 — archit damodar rastogi (@architdrastogi) March 5, 2021

Congratulations to to sanjay singh ji 👏👏 https://t.co/sY5X103ofF — Vedika Chaubey (@vedikachaubey) March 4, 2021

I hate to say this but looking forward to another #scam #Scam2003 https://t.co/C0VnCJzsJL — Jasprit Bhatia (@bhatiajs) March 4, 2021

The recipe with which @mehtahansal is making movies has No recession, Always High in Demand, Future Proof, High ROI,

Guaranteed Entertainment.#Scam2003 #businessgrowth #Scam2003TheCuriousCaseofAbdulKareemTelgi — Aaditya Singh (@aa_aaditya) March 4, 2021

Everyone wants this Scam to go on :) Congrats & best wishes to the team https://t.co/4eLonTrvW2 — Sumit (@SumitPurohit) March 4, 2021

Now that's the kind of content we're looking forward to!