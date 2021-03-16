If you're still suffering from a Scam 1992 hangover, then there's good news. The teaser for Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull has finally released. And it is also based on Harshad Mehta and the financial scam of the 90s that rocked India's stock market.

Abhishek Bachchan plays the protagonist in this crime-drama, and from the teaser, he does seem to have nailed the look. But whether he will be able to pull off the character as well as Prateek Gandhi, remains to be seen.

The film also stars Nikita Dutta and Ileana D'Cruz. You can watch the teaser here:

All images are screenshots from the teaser. The film will release directly on Disney+Hotstar on April 8.