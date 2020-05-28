Swara Bhasker has joined celebrities from across the country who are trying their best to help migrant workers return home. Swara revealed in a recent interview, that her and her team had put out a form to collect the data of people who wanted to go back and followed up with the Delhi government, ensuring that they got tickets in trains.

Her efforts have successfully helped 1,350 workers return to their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The actor also added that she was inspired by the work of Sonu Sood, and was grateful for the aid of the Delhi Government. She also joined hands with Action Shoes to distribute footwear to those who were returning home.



Swara isn't the only one who is going out of her way to help those who are stranded during the lockdown. Here are a few other celebrities who are doing their part during these stressful times:

1. Sonu Sood

The actor's Ghar Bhejo’ campaign, has helped approximately 12,000 migrants reach home. He is arranging for buses so those who are stranded can safely make their way home. Apart from that, Sonu Sood is also proving 45,000 people with food and water every single day during the lockdown. His actions are inspiring others in the industry and he has single-handedly helped save so many lives.

2. Vikas Khanna

This celebrity chef joined hands with Sonu Sood to help provide 7 million meals all over India, along with the help of the National Disaster Response Force. Under his initiative, Feed India, Vikas and his team also fed 2 lakh people on the streets of Mumbai on Eid. He also donated 1000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

With your blessings and support, we are putting together WORLDS LARGEST EID FEAST#Eid2020

100,000+ Kgs Dry Rations, Fresh & Dry Fruits, Spices, Sugar, Seviyan, Kitchen Utensils, Oil, Chais, Coffee, Juices, Etc#FeedIndia with @MaximusCollabs pic.twitter.com/NlI6HRUrL7 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 19, 2020

3. Farah Khan

Director Farah Khan, with the support of Vikas Khanna donated 40,000 sanitary pads to female migrant workers in the country.

Thanks @TheVikasKhanna who introduced me2 @NiineIndia @PayalTulsiyan who so generously has donated 100 cartons of sanitary napkins ( over40,000 pads) 4 migrant women n more. Thank u @RotiGharIndia 4taking over the distribution n @zoamorani 4 introducing me to this wonderful ngo♥️ pic.twitter.com/bY83Y23jcO — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 20, 2020

4. Sonakshi Sinha

The actor auctioned one of her paintings, 'The Enlightened One' to raise funds for daily wage workers who have been displaced. The proceeds from the painting will go into providing meals for migrant workers.

5. Shah Rukh Khan

Apart from donating to the relief funds and providing PPE kits, the actor and his team have also tied up with the Mumbai police and are providing meals for over 10,000 people every day.

6. Amitabh Bachchan

The actor has arranged for 10 buses that will help migrant workers go back home to Uttar Pradesh. Apart from that, the actor's team has also provided ration packets to 10,000 families. He also arranged 20,000 PPE kits for hospitals, police stations, BMC offices and funeral places.

7. Rakul Preet Singh

The actor and her family are providing 2 meals a day for over 250 families living in a slum near her house, that are in need of food.

8. Kunal Kapoor

The actor has raised over Rs 20 crores at the crowdfunding platform he co-founded - Ketto. The money has been used to help NGOs, Mumbai's dabawallas, the Rambo circus, grief stricken individuals, to provide shelter for migrants and feed stray animals.

9. Shabana Azmi

The actor has helped 10 lakh people, across 172 districts by procuring ration, cooked meals and basic necessities for migrant workers and daily wage labourers who are struggling to make ends meet.

Our dry ration and sanitation kits are getting ready for the distribution to most vulnerable families in Azamgarh district of UP. Thanks to @MWSYouth for their support. @dmazamgarh @AzmiShabana @sndeep @dipalisharma02 @ActionAidIndia @rahat_up pic.twitter.com/JPixHUW7I2 — Khalid Chaudhry (@C9Khalid) May 20, 2020

10. Rajinikanth

The legendary actor donated Rs. 50 lakhs to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) to help 25,000 daily wage workers who are part of the industry and have been affected by the suspension of shoots during the lockdown.

11. Dutee Chand

The Indian sprinter distributed 1000 food packets in her village, Chaka Goopalpur in Jajpur district of Odisha to those who were unable to afford basic meals during the lockdown. She also included sanitary napkins in her packages for women.

12. Irfan and Yusuf Pathan

The former cricketers distributed 4,000 masks to a neighbourhood in Vadodara, Gujarat and also arranged for 5,000 kg rice, 700 kg of potatoes and 10,000 kg of grains for the families.

Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned.But don’t gather crowd! @iamyusufpathan #corona it’s a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us... pic.twitter.com/7oG7Sx4wfF — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 23, 2020

14. Ravi Kishan

The actor turned politician distributed food, drinking water, and biscuits to migrant workers who were catching a train to Gorakhpur from Borivali railway station.

14. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah, along with NGO Letsallhelp, arranged for 50 tonnes of food products to help over 10,000 people across the slums, shelters and old age homes of Mumbai.

15. Salman Khan

The actor has transferred money into the bank accounts fo 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry who have taken a hit due to the lockdown.

Using fame for a cause.