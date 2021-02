Ever since Sushmita Sen returned to our lives as Aarya, fans and critics alike can't get enough of her inimitable talent.

No wonder she's swept all the awards this year.

And now, Sushmita is back to winning hearts with her seemingly effortless performance. Because she is all set to start work on season 2 of Aarya.

Director Ram Madhvani also took to Instagram to share the news:

Naturally, people were excited about the show's return:

Can't wait!