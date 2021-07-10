Actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced parenthood for the second time with their newborn baby in February.
Recently, Randhir Kapoor confirmed the name of their baby boy but the internet being the internet decided to troll the name.
We all remember the series of trolls that were followed after they named their first-born Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. History is now repeating itself and people are now trolling their second baby for his name: Jeh.
Here’s how the people are reacting:
Jeh bhi theek hai.— Nikki. (@Helllothere9) July 10, 2021
Jehlalludin is the the full name— Papaji (@Papavidhayakhai) July 9, 2021
Another child making machine and here we are discussing population control— Ron (@rnronie38) July 9, 2021
Short for jehangir?— J.R.P. (@JRP63180421) July 9, 2021
Aurangjeb rakh lete babar tipu khilji kitne hee naam the mugalo ke— Sunita (@Sunita99181341) July 9, 2021
People are going to google the meaning of “Jeh” today ! Is that seriously even a name ???? #jeh— Anushree Pingley (@anushreepingley) July 9, 2021
"h" की जगह "w" कर देते 🙃— YELLØW __ MøNKêY (@Sidharthmo) July 10, 2021
इसका नाम लैमूर रख दो— जय भोलेनाथ (@harharshambhoo) July 9, 2021
Come on guys, not cool. Leave the kid alone!