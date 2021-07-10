Actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced parenthood for the second time with their newborn baby in February.

Recently, Randhir Kapoor confirmed the name of their baby boy but the internet being the internet decided to troll the name.

We all remember the series of trolls that were followed after they named their first-born Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. History is now repeating itself and people are now trolling their second baby for his name: Jeh.

Here’s how the people are reacting:

Jeh ho ! — Prof. P.E.C (@Prof_PFC) July 9, 2021

Jeh bhi theek hai. — Nikki. (@Helllothere9) July 10, 2021

Jeh kya baat hai — Saransh Sidhu (@saransh_sidhu) July 9, 2021

Jehlalludin is the the full name — Papaji (@Papavidhayakhai) July 9, 2021

Another child making machine and here we are discussing population control — Ron (@rnronie38) July 9, 2021

Short for jehangir? — J.R.P. (@JRP63180421) July 9, 2021

Aurangjeb rakh lete babar tipu khilji kitne hee naam the mugalo ke — Sunita (@Sunita99181341) July 9, 2021

People are going to google the meaning of “Jeh” today ! Is that seriously even a name ???? #jeh — Anushree Pingley (@anushreepingley) July 9, 2021

"h" की जगह "w" कर देते 🙃 — YELLØW __ MøNKêY (@Sidharthmo) July 10, 2021

इसका नाम लैमूर रख दो — जय भोलेनाथ (@harharshambhoo) July 9, 2021

Permanent name would be changez ali khan — Bichitr Virat (@bichitr_virat) July 9, 2021

Come on guys, not cool. Leave the kid alone!