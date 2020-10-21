After The Family Man, Manoj Bajpayee is back as a 'spy' on a mission, with the comedy-drama Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Sheikh and is set in the Bombay of 1950s.

Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of dairy owner Suraj, who becomes the unsuspecting victim of a local detective Mangal (Manoj), who investigates prospective grooms. He retaliates by wooing Mangal's sister (Fatima).

The film also includes a stellar supporting cast, which includes Supriya Pilgaonkar, Anu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz.

Oh, and by the looks of the trailer, we're convinced 'doodh and paneer' might just be co-leads as well, considering the number of times they're used to crack a joke.

While the theme of the film seems to belong to the same era the film is set in, the starcast has us hoping this turns out to be a laughter riot worth our time.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on November 13.