YouTuber Karl Rock's recent plea to grab the attention of the Indian Government after being blacklisted, seems to have finally paid off.

Dear @jacindaardern, the Govt. of India has blocked me from entering India separating me from my wife & family in Delhi. They blacklisted me without telling me, giving reasons, or letting me reply. Please watch my struggle https://t.co/dq0Z98SCFw @NZinIndia @MukteshPardeshi pic.twitter.com/sLM2nk9lR3 — Karl Rock (@iamkarlrock) July 9, 2021

News agency ANI has reported the reason behind his visa being cancelled, the YouTuber is stated to have violating multiple visa norms and he was found doing business on a tourist visa. Hence, he has been barred from the country for a year.

New Zealand origin vlogger Karl Rock has been blacklisted by the Government of India for violating multiple visa norms, he was found doing business on a tourist visa, he is barred for one year, his visa is cancelled: MHA official told ANI — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

Recently, Karl Rock was in the news after he shared a video stating that he had been blacklisted and his visa to India had been cancelled and he could no longer return to his wife. He even began a petition to take the issue further, stating that he hadn't been given a reason for being blacklisted.

✍ Please help us by signing our petition https://t.co/Atn7hxiBRb — Karl Rock (@iamkarlrock) July 9, 2021

In a video posted from his YouTube channel, Karl claimed that he had not seen his wife in 269 days, asking for an explanation. At least that has finally come his way.