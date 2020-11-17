What makes a 90s kid? Well, first off, they should like Sushmita Sen and be an absolute fan of peppy songs of that era such as 'Chunari Chunari.'



I mean, there was something about this song that instantly made us move.

But as it turns out, it's not just us who loves it. Itziar Ituño who plays the role of Agent Raquel Murillo in Money Heist was also caught humming this catchy song while in conversation with News18.



Raquel (Lisbon) from money heist singing chunari chunari @BeingSalmanKhan @thesushmitasen woww 😍 pic.twitter.com/15DemFUfAd — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) November 13, 2020

She even shared that she loved Bollywood songs and dance numbers.

Since then, the post has gone viral garnering a lot of attention. So much so that even Sushmita Sen couldn't help but reply to it.

A few fans even had something to add to this.

Song hi aisa hai sush ki kisi ki bhi zubaan par chadh jaye ek baar me❤❤ i toh listen it everyday 😘 — Afreen Ansari (@afreensk19) November 15, 2020

Thats one foot tapping song you can't listen without move. — Riaz ᴬᴴᴹᴱᴰ (@karmariaz) November 14, 2020

yes 😍 iconic!! — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) November 14, 2020

Chalo, let's play 'Chunari Chunari.' on loop today cuz tujhe meri kasam.