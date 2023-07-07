“Dil cheez kya hain, aap meri jaan lijiye.”

Well, that’s just how we can define our desi cinema’s iconic actor, Rekha.

From her oh-so-wow fashion sense to being vocal about her personal life, she has been an inspiration for several women, time and again. And among other things, what’s been constant about her are her impeccable choices in fashion.

Be it her timeless kanjivaram sarees or sporting blood-red lipstick, she has been the OG fashion icon in the past few decades. And now, she’s again in the headlines for all the right reasons.

Myntra, a fashion e-commerce website, took to its social media handles and turned the actor into Barbie, through artificial intelligence. And damn, the results are just wow!

With that stunning headgear and earrings, she looks just *chefs kiss*.

Sorry, Ken, this Barbie doesn’t need any ride!

She has to be the perfect pick for the desi version of this movie!

You can check the thread here:

we asked AI to reimagine rekha as barbie 💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/DyMpbro9jd — Myntra (@myntra) July 5, 2023

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie, which features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will hit the theaters on July 21, 2023.