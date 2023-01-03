Art is a reflection of a person’s perception, it shows how they have conventionalised ideas of how people should look. The AI-generated images are the new buzz of the town and it looks like stereotypical threads are a new low of people on the internet.
We had stereotypical AI images of Indian men and women going viral and today it’s upgraded to wedding couples. Have a look:
Tweeples are miffed by these threads and want it to stop already! We agree. People are calling these images factually incorrect. Here’s what they have to say:
Thumbs down to this trend already!
Read more: AI Generated Pics Of Indian Men & Women From Different States Have Got People Talking.
