Art is a reflection of a person’s perception, it shows how they have conventionalised ideas of how people should look. The AI-generated images are the new buzz of the town and it looks like stereotypical threads are a new low of people on the internet.

We had stereotypical AI images of Indian men and women going viral and today it’s upgraded to wedding couples. Have a look:

Tweeples are miffed by these threads and want it to stop already! We agree. People are calling these images factually incorrect. Here’s what they have to say:

Why are some couples so sad? And does AI hate Gujratis or what? And what is happening in West Bengal? — ROHAN SHARMA (@Rohanhasastory) January 2, 2023

Worst understanding about India — Abhishek sharma (@abhi_impossible) December 31, 2022

Thankfully other states were left out 🙂 https://t.co/AOyLN47Jp3 — . (@Jigy_2022) January 3, 2023

These are also wedding photos of Indian Punjabi couples which unfortunately his AI ignored. Punjab is not just Sikhs. These AI apps are bringing out worst in people. https://t.co/WpBa8DAums pic.twitter.com/lg2wlBmtig — TanyaSingh (@T19Says) January 3, 2023

This thread is basically showing your mentality like how u are biased towards certain states the couple from southern states of india are looking young beautiful and what not whereas the states who are actually very prime and have certain stereotypes abt them u portrayed them as https://t.co/kl6eTDg4JN — Adi (@Aareyyaar) January 2, 2023

the bias clearly showing omg https://t.co/DWrQK8HOoI — 🍄 (@_jyotea) January 2, 2023

This AI thing needs to stop https://t.co/nRaXNhi0KG — Bee (@s_oworld) January 2, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT I think this bull crap must stop.

Its a whole lotta stereotyping, and showing the sad side of our rich culture and we are way more happier than the representations. https://t.co/HGEGx7T5Bi — Jayshree (@JayshreePT) January 2, 2023

why are we being subjected to more of these threads😭 https://t.co/zYsEGH3X98 — tote bag mf👩🏽‍🌾 (@priyahasgivenup) January 2, 2023

Stop this nonsense https://t.co/SSiXpejOK5 — Ashish Pandey (@OrthodoxLiberal) January 2, 2023

Wth. They are anything but Bengali wedding.

Atleast proper research to Kar leta

Pata Nahi Hain to Google search I Kar leta.



Artistic freedom doesn't give free pass to be insensitive to others culture https://t.co/SdEDHMcRQ2 — ☃️❄𝓻𝓲𝓪🍷❄☃️ (@vintage_wine_) January 2, 2023

Tell your "AI" that it is incredibly stupid.



Sorry to break this to you, Gujaratis don't look remotely close to this. They only do in your own small bigoted world. https://t.co/aQhdZyUhav — Achal Shah (@achalshah06) January 2, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT B!tch what not every gujju looks like mota bhai https://t.co/jgCTloKpP4 — Adi (@Aareyyaar) January 2, 2023

Ughhh, in Uttar Pradesh, the bride wears yellow saree and covers her head with a Chunari that comes from her in-laws house. There is no charm here that we usually find in marriages. https://t.co/e1XnoS43lB — hehehe (@purplenyelloww) January 2, 2023

Thumbs down to this trend already!

