Actor Irrfan Khan's passing away has shocked his fans, friends and colleagues across the globe. Many renowned names have shared their condolences on various platforms.

Among them is the comedy group AIB (All India Bakchod) which went on a hiatus post the #MeeToo allegations in 2018.

AIB shared a long descriptive post on Instagram remembering 'Irrfan the person'. The post mentioned how he was courteous, receptive, warm, and involved during their collaboration in 2018.

Even though he had so much more experience than them, his work made them believe that they'd 'written something that deserved the sort of dignity he was giving it.'

The post mourned a friend, a beautiful soul and narrated his down to earth nature and his simplicity.

When ill health forced him to drop out of a project we were supposed to do together, we understood his situation immediately, and yet, he was the one who had tears in his eyes because he thought he was letting down some kids who were starting out. Because that’s just the sort of guy Irrfan was.

Minutes after AIB posted about the actor, other core members of the group like comedians Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya too shared the heartbreaking post remembering Irrfan Khan.

He will be truly missed.