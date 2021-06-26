Earlier this week one of TV's most beloved actors Zeeshan Khan uploaded a video wherein he's seen donning a bathrobe. The thing is though, he's wearing the bathrobe at the airport!

The TV actor is known for his humour and uploads fun, lighthearted content on both his YouTube account as well as this IG page. This time around, Zeeshan Khan tried to make an entry into the Guinness Book of World Record by wearing a bathrobe while at the Goa airport.

In the video, the actor is seen telling a girl next to him of these rather unicorn-esq intentions of his. I bet a lot of people around him probably did a double-take in order to fully understand what was going on! His fans, on the other hand, loved this hilarious outfit he planned to travel in. He had a good amount of fun for the vlog, though he did express his disappointment in not being allowed to wear the attire.

Air India staff is a bummer, the staff is standing over there and waiting like hawks. All eyes on me.

- Zeeshan Khan

You can watch the video here. It's a 'teaser' for a whole vlog that he will be uploading soon.

He had uploaded the same video on his IG account, here is how a couple of people reacted to it there.

What do you think of this whacky vlog of his?