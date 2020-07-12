A day after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan both tested positive for COVID-19, there are reports that suggest that Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aradhya are also corona positive.

The news was shared by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and re-posted by ANI on Twitter:

Earlier, there were reports that Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan have tested negative for the virus and will quarantine themselves. 

However, latest development suggests that Aishwarya and Aradhya in fact, are COVID-19 positive.

Amitabh Bachchan was the first one from the family to make the announcement, followed by son Abhishek.

There has been no comment from Aishwarya or her team on the matter, yet.