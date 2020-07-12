A day after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan both tested positive for COVID-19, there are reports that suggest that Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aradhya are also corona positive.

The news was shared by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and re-posted by ANI on Twitter:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan test positive for #COVID19. Jaya Bachchan tests negative: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope pic.twitter.com/lpLvLGufxk — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

Earlier, there were reports that Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan have tested negative for the virus and will quarantine themselves.

However, latest development suggests that Aishwarya and Aradhya in fact, are COVID-19 positive.

Just in: #AishwaryaRaiBachchan and #AaradhyaBachchan tested positive in the second round of testing for #COVID19. We pray that the two are able to get through this as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/jXYjMuBHea — Filmfare (@filmfare) July 12, 2020

News:#AishwaryaRaiBachchan and baby Aradhya have tested positive for #COVID__19 — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) July 12, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan was the first one from the family to make the announcement, followed by son Abhishek.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

There has been no comment from Aishwarya or her team on the matter, yet.