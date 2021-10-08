From the first time she walked the Red Carpet, to her latest appearance, Aishwarya Rai's looks have always been the talk of the town. 

An absolute diva, here's a look at the times Aishwarya Rai donned a desi outfit and slayed at the international red carpets: 

Aishwarya Rai's debut Cannes appearance, in 2002, was in a stunning yellow Neeta Lulla sari. 

Aishwarya at Cannes in 2002
Source: Pinterest
Aishwarya Rai and SLB
Source: gofugyourself

The following year, she once again chose two different outfits by Neeta Lulla. 

Source: Pinterest
Source: Pinterest

Aishwarya redefined regal in a Sabyasachi saree, back in 2010. 

Aishwarya and Abhishek
Source: Vogue

The same year she also wore this gorgeous number for the World Premiere of Raavan, in London. 

Source: Vogue

In 2013, Aishwarya Rai pulled off multiple, equally stunning looks, at the Cannes. 

Aishwarya Rai
Source: Pinterest
Aishwarya Rai
Source: Huffpost

In 2015, the Abu Jani and Sandeep outfit that Aishwarya wore screamed royalty! 

Aishwarya Rai in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Source: Twitter
Aishwarya in 2015 Cannes
Source: Pinterest

And recently, she once again left everyone stunned at the 2021 Dubai Expo.

Ain't nobody like her!