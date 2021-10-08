From the first time she walked the Red Carpet, to her latest appearance, Aishwarya Rai's looks have always been the talk of the town.

An absolute diva, here's a look at the times Aishwarya Rai donned a desi outfit and slayed at the international red carpets:

Aishwarya Rai's debut Cannes appearance, in 2002, was in a stunning yellow Neeta Lulla sari.

The following year, she once again chose two different outfits by Neeta Lulla.

Aishwarya redefined regal in a Sabyasachi saree, back in 2010.

The same year she also wore this gorgeous number for the World Premiere of Raavan, in London.

In 2013, Aishwarya Rai pulled off multiple, equally stunning looks, at the Cannes.

In 2015, the Abu Jani and Sandeep outfit that Aishwarya wore screamed royalty!

And recently, she once again left everyone stunned at the 2021 Dubai Expo.

Ain't nobody like her!