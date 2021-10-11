Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai was one of the last shows that offered an insight into the lives of celebrities. And this particular episode with Aishwarya Rai, stood out because of how wholesome and heartwarming it was. From her high school principal to her photographers, directors and brother, they all came together to share what Aishwarya means to them.

Here are some of our favourite moments from the episode:

1. When we got a chance to meet Dr. Zirak Marker, Aishwarya's best friend from college who was her shoulder to cry on.

2. When she shared the story of how she and Rani Mukherjee became friends and stayed in touch for years.

3. When the director of Aishwarya's debut film, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Rahul Rawail revealed that the only problem with working with Aishwarya is that you only want to work with her again.

4. When Chandrachur Singh shared a little secret about Aishwarya that the audience didn't know, that she is a wonderful singer.

5. When Meher Castelino, former Miss India 1964 revealed how she met Aishwarya and knew in that moment that she met her, she was going to be different. She even tried to get Aishwarya to join the pageant a year before her win, but Aishwarya had stated she wasn't ready.

6. Meher even wrote a story, calling Aishwarya the face of 1993 in Sunday Midday, a year before her win, which marked the big break of her modelling career.

7. When Aiswarya shared the story behind the most special picture of her career, from when she didn't even have a career.

8. The hilarious story of how Aamir had to stand behind a camera and give Aishwarya flirty looks so she could get her seduction face on. Aishwarya was so embarrassed that she took 21 retakes.

9. When it was revealed how impactful Aishwarya's eye donation advertisement had been, as people from across the country began donating their eyes.

10. When Aishwarya's school principal came on the show and shared how talented the actor had been as a child.

11. When her brother came on the show and shared a completely different side of the strong Aishwarya he grew up alongside.

Watch the full episode here:

All images are screenshots from the show on YouTube.