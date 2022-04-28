Before we begin, Hindi is not our national language. It could be your mother tongue and you might love it with all your heart but the end of the day, it's just one of India's official languages. Unfortunately, Ajay Devgn wasn't privy to this fact. 

Ajay Devgn
Source: Catch News

In a tweet tagging actor Sudeep Kiccha, the Vimal Pan Masala actor emphatically claimed that Hindi was our national language. He even asked if that were not the case why are South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi

Unfortunately for Devgn, Twitter was quick to correct him. 

Actor Sudeep also asked him how he would feel if he tweeted his reply in Kannada. 

You know what's the funniest part about all this? Devgn obviously tweeted this to gain some social media cred at a time like this in our country. But the Vimal actor also added Jana Gana Mana in the end, unironically, even though the national anthem is in Bangla. 