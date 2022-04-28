Before we begin, Hindi is not our national language. It could be your mother tongue and you might love it with all your heart but the end of the day, it's just one of India's official languages. Unfortunately, Ajay Devgn wasn't privy to this fact.

In a tweet tagging actor Sudeep Kiccha, the Vimal Pan Masala actor emphatically claimed that Hindi was our national language. He even asked if that were not the case why are South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Unfortunately for Devgn, Twitter was quick to correct him.

Illogical!@ajaydevgn should stop eating Vimal and learn about Indian languages and their histories.He doesn't even know why films are dubbed in other languages! In his POV Hollywood movies r dubbed in Hindi because Hindi is world language now😂😂😂#stopHindiImposition https://t.co/efNhdsmwnn — Vivek kamat (@vivekkamat) April 28, 2022

Hey @ajaydevgn, if you are so proud of Hindi and Hindi Film Industry, why are you and your Hindi industry based out of Marathi land ? Stop using Marathi land to build your Hindi empire. #StopHindiImposition https://t.co/FFlXVPGjx5 — PLE Karnataka (@PLEKarnataka) April 28, 2022

Its not even the fact that he thinks Hindi is the national language, but the fact that he ended it with Jan Gan Man? What does he even by it? Does he even know that the anthem was originally written in Bangla by Tagore😭😭



And Ye template me se Jai Hind kab nikla😭😭 https://t.co/GyQpYaVgUd — Sleepy ishi🍵/ any simp (@amACEingAro) April 28, 2022

Says the guy who had made a Hindi remake of Malayalam movie to get over a string of flops like Son of Sardar#AjayDevgn #ajaydevgan https://t.co/YHHiAeerRj — Idlijivi Sidra (@idleildi) April 28, 2022

Ajay's tweet doesn't seem to have come out of genuine concern for Hindi language.

It seems to have came out of frustration that regional cinema is dominating India & the so-called "National Cinema" aka "Bollywood" is loosing it's significance.#HindiIsNotNationalLanguage #KGF2 https://t.co/ch7ZO5DO9t — Dexter Morgan (@DexterM00766695) April 28, 2022

Sir how uneducated you are? India is only for Hindi people? Are you thinking non-Hindi people are second class citizens of India? YES you have burning sensation for not able to dub your movies to non hindi languages.#stopHindiImposition @KannadaGrahaka @ajavgal @ganeshchetan https://t.co/VqMmaO3ifI — NagendraSwamy/ನಾಗೇಂದ್ರಸ್ವಾಮಿ (@swamy07) April 27, 2022

Let us start from the basics India doesn’t have any‘National language’ & let us not break the diversified multi-linguistic fabric of the country including ur mother language & we are proud about the fact that we are KANNADiGA 💛❤️

support good cinemas #NoHate #KFIOurPride https://t.co/rFDBs2wGYv — GC ChandraShekhar (@GCC_MP) April 27, 2022

No- Hindi is not our national language. @ajaydevgn Your ignorance is baffling. And it’s great that films like KGF Pushpa and RRR have done so well in the Hindi belt- art has no language barrier.

Please enjoy our films as much as we enjoy yours- #stopHindiImposition https://t.co/60F6AyFeW3 — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) April 27, 2022

Hindi was never & will never be our National Language.



It is the duty of every Indian to respect linguistic diversity of our Country.



Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of.



I am proud to be a Kannadiga!! https://t.co/SmT2gsfkgO — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 27, 2022

People like @ajaydevgn with 13.5 million followers should a) read the constitution b) if no time, get such tweets reviewed for accuracy . If a or b happened, he would not have called Hindi as “National” Language. Hindi film industry is a big beneficiary of Hindi imposition. https://t.co/mS4I0aDJvX — Srinivas Alavilli (@srinualavilli) April 28, 2022

Why are you remaking South movies?

You beggar begging for the remake rights of Tamil and other South Indian movies and coming to us and questioning why we are releasing films in Hindi? Bcs u have no balls to give a Hit movie without a remake! @ajaydevgn #Beast #HindiImposition https://t.co/spU0tW8Obp pic.twitter.com/FBwdHtsHc6 — தளபதி கௌதம்🔥 (@Dr__gowtham) April 27, 2022

Ai asavya vanur, google karke dekhne ka twitter pe gul marne se pehle. — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) April 27, 2022

Actor Sudeep also asked him how he would feel if he tweeted his reply in Kannada.

And sir @ajaydevgn ,,

I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi.

No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!!

Don't we too belong to India sir.

🥂 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

You know what's the funniest part about all this? Devgn obviously tweeted this to gain some social media cred at a time like this in our country. But the Vimal actor also added Jana Gana Mana in the end, unironically, even though the national anthem is in Bangla.