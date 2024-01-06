Some actors are just not good enough dancers, and it’s high time we accept this. Ajay Devgn comes to mind, given that he mostly just does the work of existing in most of his songs. Even when he tries to dance, it’s not so much dancing. Ajay dances like there is a tomorrow and so there’s no point putting effort in each day. If bare minimum had a visual representation, it’d be Ajay’s music videos. Ajay puts so little effort in his moves that talking looks like his stronger suit.

This is not a roast, guys (it is). It is not. But here are some pictures and videos, for you to decide what you really feel about his ‘skills’.

1. Here, he uses a leg. Just one leg. Gym bros put more effort on leg days.

2. If not legs, Ajay uses fingers for dance steps. My dad does more, while at a baraat.

3. Some things deserve a full-proof explanation. So here’s a video of Ajay existing with two women who have an entire choreographed performance.

4. Dancing could easily mean resting… for him it can also be a massage session.

5. Expressions.

6. That’s Ajay Devgn in the background, just fiddling with his bike’s handle.

7. Speaking of bikes, here’s an entirely different music video where all he does is ride a bike.

8. Then there are things you can do when you’re the producer.

9. Steps, you said? What Ajay Devgn does best is stand between two vehicles, and look like he’s losing balance.

10. Even with animated objects, Ajay looks like the animated one.

We love him for his intense acting skills. He should stick to that.