Looks like everything Akshay Kumar is saying to promote his latest film Samrat Prithviraj is getting backfired on him. First, he requested fans not to spoil the movie for those who are yet to watch it, then he boasted about the 18 years of research that has gone into the making of the movie, and it again backfired.

18 years of research, 2 years of VFX and 3 Covid-19 waves later…this day is finally here.

It’s time to go to a big screen near you, #SamratPrithviraj IN CINEMAS NOW!

Book your tickets now.https://t.co/nWBNMT3STshttps://t.co/J1WZalqY9s pic.twitter.com/zEJAGKpN3h — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2022

People quickly started pointing out that 18 years ago, the lead actress of the movie, Manushi Chillar, was around 6-7 years old. The audience is already unhappy with the huge age difference in Bollywood, this tweet of Akshay's just aggravated that debate.

So the research started when Manushi Chillar was 6 yrs old, who would have thought !!! 👍 https://t.co/4dTvT3hVw2 — IIIIIIIIIll (@_NairFYI) June 3, 2022

Fun fact: 18 years ago manushi chillar was 6 years old. — Rakshith Pande (@PandeRakshith) June 3, 2022

So when you started doing research for this film, your heroine was 7 years old… https://t.co/B5C6cfh48F — NRK (@PWNeha) June 3, 2022

Man

When you started research your

Heroine was 7 years old

What epic research — shahil kumar (@shahilk86390604) June 7, 2022

Manushi 6 saal ka hogi tb 😂😂 — Dr Nihal M (@Being_Nihal133) June 3, 2022

Not just that, the movie is also facing criticism for its ending.

क्या रिसर्च किए 18 साल जो यह पता नही लगा पाए कि किसकी मृत्यु कब हुई।

सही में अगर तुम कक्षा 10 भी आधे मन से पढ़ लेते तो कम से कम ये तो पता रहता। https://t.co/wbucZWSVbZ — Sanjeev Srivastava🇮🇳 (@HaridwarSanjeev) June 4, 2022

Even after 18 years of research you don't get it that Gauri died long after Prithviraj Chauhan? Instead of research you should have studied till class 8.



पब्लिक को कैसे मूर्ख बना रहा हैं, फिल्म को सिनेमा के अंदर काल्पनिक बता रहा हैं बाहर रिसर्च किया इतिहास। — Aniruddh Sharma (@AniruddhINC) June 3, 2022

...and also for the acting.

18 years of research .. 2 yrs of VFX .. cud not fix this 🤣🤣🤣🤣👇🏽



It’s called “ MISERABLE ACTING” #BoycottSamratPrithvirajMovie #BoycottBollywood https://t.co/R8GvpELqwO — 🦋 Rohini- Not a BOT 🦋🇮🇳 (@SsrHerefor) June 3, 2022

Samrat Prithviraj is turning out to be more criticisms than praises for Akshay Kumar.

