Akshay Kumar is back with yet another release. The actor is known for the speed of his delivery and performances. The trailer of his suspense thriller, Cuttputli, dropped today to positive responses.

3 Murders, 1 City, A Cop and A Serial-Killer out on the loose! #CuttputlliOnHotstar drops on 2nd September, only on @DisneyPlusHS



Watch now:

#CuttputlliTrailerOut #Cuttputlli — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 20, 2022

The trailer is loaded with power-packed performances and a gripping storyline, with Akshay Kumar being as promising as ever.

The real-life thriller has been brilliantly adapted, with Kumar on the hunt for a serial killer hiding in Kasauli.

The trailer shows how the killer has claimed two victims already and leaves their dead bodies in public spaces: a bench at a viewpoint and a large drain pipe. The police must nab him as soon as possible before losing more innocent victims.

It is the official remake of the 2018 film Ratsasan.

The film is a gripping adaptation of the real-life case of Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko, a serial killer from the former Soviet Union.

Joining Kumar in this quest are Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, Chandrachur Singh, Ranjit Tewari, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

The film promises a gripping thriller that is set to creep out, engage and horrify audiences in the best ways.

You can watch the trailer here:

The highly anticipated film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 2nd September.

