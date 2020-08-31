After PM Modi and Rajinikanth's much talked-about outings with Bear Grylls, it's time for us to see Akshay Kumar having some adventure on Man vs. Wild.

The actor, who is known for his fitness and physical toughness himself, shared a tweet today that read: I visualized stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @bearGrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea.

*Bear Grylls and elephant poop. Classic.*

Anyway, the 1-minute-long clip shows Bear and Akshay jumping from moving vehicles

Crossing alligator-infested waters.

Climbing on ropes and everything typical to Man vs. Wild.

I visualized stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @bearGrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea 💩 What a day 🐊😂 @DiscoveryIn @DiscoveryPlusIn pic.twitter.com/m6YfQXmCcM — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 31, 2020

The episode was shot in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Mysuru, earlier this year and will premier on Disney+ Hotstar on September 11.

Here's a short teaser which was shared by Akshay in August as an announcement of his participation.

This looks like Khatron Ke Khiladi, just more raw.