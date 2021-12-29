You can brag about the number of films you've watched during the lockdown, but they pale in comparison to the number of films Akshay Kumar has himself delivered.

Why is Akshay Kumar working like he has to repay a loan — Urjita Wani (@WaniUrjita) November 22, 2021

While it's wonderful to see an actor work relentlessly to entertain us, what doesn't work is the lack of versatility in his characters.

Akshay kumar doing same thing again and again and sara atleast trying to act but i agree nobody can beat dhanush versatility. Can't wait just for dhanush ❤️ — Mereum Sama (@Mereum_Sama) November 24, 2021

It's so puzzling for us viewers that if I throw a quiz at you to identify his latest films looking at his appearance, then you wouldn't be able to pass it.

Now let's have a sneak peak into Akshay's looks from his most recently released film Atrangi Re.

Well, the second one was a still from Sooryavanshi. Yep, you got tricked. So do we when we watch his films in a row.

Akshay's similar portrayals of roles in his latest films seem monotonous, although the actor has a history of essaying a wide range of characters.

Kesari is one such example.

Not only his acting alone, but if you care to notice, some of his spirited grooves also give us Déjà vu. Like this one.

In Atrangi Re, we saw him have a face-off with Dhanush, which reminded us of...

...Akshay burning the dance floor doing Sauda Khara Khara in Good Newws.

Apart from his appearance, what irks us more is his tonality of voice which again, more or less, sounds the same. Good Newws, Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, we are looking at you!

#bellbottom,#Sooryavanshi,and now #AtrangiRe



Same hairstyle,same massude,& same old look. @akshaykumar ?

Dye lagane ya lag waane ki bhi mehnat nahi karni.

In fact,Atrangi re me looks like his teeth are falling.



The hero of 90s is getting older, and older

We are growing up!! — Saurebh|HBD Megastar Salman Khan (@BeingSaurebh) December 24, 2021

Needless to say, some of his films were exceptional like Gabbar Is Back in which we not only witnessed a different look but also a offbeat performance from his end.

That being said, if we watch an actor on screen in every alternate film made by Bollywood then it'll be nice to watch him illustrating creative roles too. And an actor of calibre like Akshay Kumar who is in the industry since three decades, needs to be cast in better movies so that he can level up his creativity in films, one role at a time.