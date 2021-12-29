You can brag about the number of films you've watched during the lockdown, but they pale in comparison to the number of films Akshay Kumar has himself delivered.

While it's wonderful to see an actor work relentlessly to entertain us, what doesn't work is the lack of versatility in his characters.

It's so puzzling for us viewers that if I throw a quiz at you to identify his latest films looking at his appearance, then you wouldn't be able to pass it.

Now let's have a sneak peak into Akshay's looks from his most recently released film Atrangi Re.

Akshay in Atrangi Re
Akshay in Suryavanshi
Akshay in Atrangi Re

Well, the second one was a still from Sooryavanshi. Yep, you got tricked. So do we when we watch his films in a row.

via GIPHY

Akshay's similar portrayals of roles in his latest films seem monotonous, although the actor has a history of essaying a wide range of characters.

Kesari is one such example. 

Source: The Print

Not only his acting alone, but if you care to notice, some of his spirited grooves also give us Déjà vu. Like this one.

In Atrangi Re, we saw him have a face-off with Dhanush, which reminded us of...

Akshay in Atrangi Re

...Akshay burning the dance floor doing Sauda Khara Khara in Good Newws. 

Akshay in Good Newws
Source: NDTV.com

Apart from his appearance, what irks us more is his tonality of voice which again, more or less, sounds the same. Good Newws, Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, we are looking at you! 

Needless to say, some of his films were exceptional like Gabbar Is Back in which we not only witnessed a different look but also a offbeat performance from his end.

Source: Bollywood Hungama

That being said, if we watch an actor on screen in every alternate film made by Bollywood then it'll be nice to watch him illustrating creative roles too. And an actor of calibre like Akshay Kumar who is in the industry since three decades, needs to be cast in better movies so that he can level up his creativity in films, one role at a time.

via GIPHY