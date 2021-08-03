Inspired by the hijackings of 1984, the trailer for Akshay Kumar starrer BellBottom just released, and looks like Kumar is once again saving the nation.

Kumar plays a secret agent, codenamed Bell Bottom, who is leading a covert operation to rescue a hijacked plane.

The film also stars Huma Qureshi (as a foreign officer), Adil Hussain (as an Indian government officer), Vaani Kapoor (as Kumar's wife), and a completely unrecognizable Lara Dutta (as the PM).

You can see the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on August 19th.