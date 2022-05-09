The trailer for Akshay Kumar's period drama Prithviraj is out, and it doesn't appear to be any different from the other Hindi-language historical drama. The trailer for Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial opens with scenes of Kumar on a battlefield, which will remind you of Bajirao Mastani.

The historical drama is touted to be the biopic of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. The plot centres around the First Battle of Tarain, in which he defeated the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor and his forces.

Kumar, who is portraying the courageous warrior, is seen being guided by his uncle, Sanjay Dutt, who plays Kaka Kanha. The latter is regarded as a renowned warrior and Prithviraj's inspiration.

Sonu Sood, on the other hand, plays Chand Vardai, Pritiviraj's ally and confidant. He is the poet who wrote the poem Prithviraj Raso, which is the premise for the film's plot.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj stars Manushi Chhillar as the female lead, who is making her film debut with the project. She plays Sanyogita, one of the three wives of the warrior.

Previously, while speaking of his upcoming film, Akshay stated that it is a tribute to the ruler. “He is a legend, he is one of the bravest warriors and he is one of the most upright kings that our country has ever seen. We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty braveheart. We have tried to present his life story in the most authentic way possible and the film is a homage to his unmatched bravery and courage,” the actor had said.

In addition to the main cast, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, and Lalit Tiwari in pivotal roles.

The film, which is set to hit theatres on June 3, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Checkout the trailer here:

All the images are taken from the trailer.