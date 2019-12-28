With the CAA and NRC protests taking over the country, many actors have spoken up in support of the protestors. Actors like Farhan Akhtar and Jim Sarbh even joined the protests in Mumbai. Now, actor Akshay Kumar has made a statement about the violence taking place in the country during a media interaction promoting his film, Good Newwz.

I don’t like violence, whatever side it is. Don’t do violence. Stay away from it. Don’t destroy anybody’s property. Say whatever you want to say to each other but do it with positivity. Talk to each other, but don’t take to violence. Nobody should do that.

- Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar added that he would never join politics in the future saying, "No, I want to live happily."