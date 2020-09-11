If you have seen the trailer of Akshay Kumar's episode with Bear Grylls on Man vs. Wild, you may have noticed elephant poop because well, that's how the show works.

Exhibit A.

And on the same topic, Akshay Kumar has revealed that he has gaumutra (cow urine) for its medicinal properties.

During an Insta live, Huma Qureshi, his co-actor in upcoming movie BellBottom, asked him how he managed to have elephant poop tea. And Akshay responded:

I wasn't worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay.

Bollywood @akshaykumar has revealed that he drinks cow urine daily for ayurvedic reasons.https://t.co/lBDuxYlabU — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) September 10, 2020

As you'd expect, the Google search for cow urine's ayurvedic properties increased in no time.

This also became a topic of discussion on Twitter, and let's just say people were not very impressed.

I swear I will never see this gau mutra drinking Akshay Kumar movie again in my life - old or new. Yackeeee. https://t.co/7GfpD9tbBK — Abdulla Madumoole (@AMadumool) September 10, 2020

Good news for Ramdev and company for Akshay now will advertise for Gau Mutra.😂 — SAMBHY YUVRAJ (@yuvrajsambhy) September 11, 2020

Subah shaam khane k baad do chamchi..

Gau mutra a day keeps doctor away..

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Mind Flayer (@mindflayer_309) September 10, 2020

Ek video bana k daal do @akshaykumar , aur saathe me ye bhi bata dena k Gau Mutra Glass se Gatagat peete ho yaa straw se sip kar ke. Aise log Desh ko represent karte hain. Tch Tch https://t.co/y3ghOluDiF — Hussain (@MusalmaanHunBey) September 11, 2020

FAUG Mai energy drink k baday Gau Mutra tou ni milayga?? — sufi Tahir سوفی طاہد (@Sahib_e_Ana) September 5, 2020

Akshay kumar saying he drinks cow piss daily is proof that gaumutra has many health benefits, but it won't help you grow a spine. — prth (@paaarth319) September 11, 2020

Maybe Akshay can teach a thing or two to Bear Grylls.