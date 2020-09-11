If you have seen the trailer of Akshay Kumar's episode with Bear Grylls on Man vs. Wild, you may have noticed elephant poop because well, that's how the show works. 

Exhibit A.

modi ji with bear grylls
Source: National Post

And on the same topic, Akshay Kumar has revealed that he has gaumutra (cow urine) for its medicinal properties. 

During an Insta live, Huma Qureshi, his co-actor in upcoming movie BellBottom, asked him how he managed to have elephant poop tea. And Akshay responded:

I wasn't worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay.

As you'd expect, the Google search for cow urine's ayurvedic properties increased in no time. 

people searching properties of cow urine
Source: News 18

This also became a topic of discussion on Twitter, and let's just say people were not very impressed.

Maybe Akshay can teach a thing or two to Bear Grylls. 