If you have seen the trailer of Akshay Kumar's episode with Bear Grylls on Man vs. Wild, you may have noticed elephant poop because well, that's how the show works.
Exhibit A.
And on the same topic, Akshay Kumar has revealed that he has gaumutra (cow urine) for its medicinal properties.
During an Insta live, Huma Qureshi, his co-actor in upcoming movie BellBottom, asked him how he managed to have elephant poop tea. And Akshay responded:
I wasn't worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay.
Bollywood @akshaykumar has revealed that he drinks cow urine daily for ayurvedic reasons.https://t.co/lBDuxYlabU— Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) September 10, 2020
As you'd expect, the Google search for cow urine's ayurvedic properties increased in no time.
This also became a topic of discussion on Twitter, and let's just say people were not very impressed.
I swear I will never see this gau mutra drinking Akshay Kumar movie again in my life - old or new. Yackeeee. https://t.co/7GfpD9tbBK— Abdulla Madumoole (@AMadumool) September 10, 2020
Good news for Ramdev and company for Akshay now will advertise for Gau Mutra.😂— SAMBHY YUVRAJ (@yuvrajsambhy) September 11, 2020
Ek video bana k daal do @akshaykumar , aur saathe me ye bhi bata dena k Gau Mutra Glass se Gatagat peete ho yaa straw se sip kar ke. Aise log Desh ko represent karte hain. Tch Tch https://t.co/y3ghOluDiF— Hussain (@MusalmaanHunBey) September 11, 2020
After seeing gaumutra: pic.twitter.com/Y9ZiHDXTCa— بشر IMAM (@sarcasticEngi) September 10, 2020
Akshay kumar saying he drinks cow piss daily is proof that gaumutra has many health benefits, but it won't help you grow a spine.— prth (@paaarth319) September 11, 2020