Akshay Kumar, without a doubt, is that actor in the industry whose capacity to make films is skyrocketing with age. No matter how many tickets you buy for his films, there will always be more in the pipeline.

The popularity of his older works, however, cannot be equated with those he has churned out in more recent years. Intrigued by the same idea, Redditors are discussing their favourite films of Akshay Kumar, and it makes us feel nostalgic.

1. "His acting in Airlift, Baby, Kesari was top-notch Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Hera Pheri 1&2 stand fav in entertainers."

2. "Tasveer,  Hera Pheri,  Mujhse shaadi karogi (stole the show),  Mohra Aitraaz,  Baby,  Oh my god,  Bhool Bhulaiiya."

3. "Khiladi, hands down."

4. "May be not the best but Special 26 is quite underrated."

5. "My favorite movie of Akshay Kumar is Bhool bhulaiyaa and Welcome."

6. "Om Shanti Om lol. His cameo in it is my favourite."

7. "Singh Is Kinng. Comedy. Romance. Emotion. Drama. Twists. Action- some of the best. Parkour, Bike chases, Paragliding, boat chase, and shootouts. Music. Pritam da."

8. "Surprised nobody mentioned Dhadkan from 2000."

9. "Baby is my all-time personal. Favorite In comedy- Hera Pheri and Bhagam Bhag."

10. "In terms of Acting :- Airlift."

11. "Surprised nobody mentioned Namaste London."

12. "For me it has to be Garam Masala."

Okay, it's your turn. Drop your favourite Kumar films in the comments below. 