In today's episode of vintage Bollywood tripping on hard drugs, we have this clip from an Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty starrer movie whose name I'm not going to bother to find out.

You know what, just watch the clip to feel my pain:

A distraught Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty try to save their grieving baby sis from falling off the roof. Their best line of defence? "Sta-chooooooo!" 

The amount of brainpower this move would take is beyond the realm of our consciousness. 

Everyone is fawning over the "Statue!" but can we talk about the slipping rakhi? How did it not rip to shreds? Kuch toh subtlety dikhaao Bollywood. 

Twitterati is like "Kya yaar, kuch bhi?"

...And there's this dude who completely missed the joke. Don't be like him:

I want to say Bollywood has come a long way since, ...but has it though?