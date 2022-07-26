In today's episode of vintage Bollywood tripping on hard drugs, we have this clip from an Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty starrer movie whose name I'm not going to bother to find out.

You know what, just watch the clip to feel my pain:

Exactly why I still have cable in my house! pic.twitter.com/XbzeLT3Gzu — Gina Kholkar (@BabaJogeshwari) July 23, 2022

A distraught Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty try to save their grieving baby sis from falling off the roof. Their best line of defence? "Sta-chooooooo!"

The amount of brainpower this move would take is beyond the realm of our consciousness.

Everyone is fawning over the "Statue!" but can we talk about the slipping rakhi? How did it not rip to shreds? Kuch toh subtlety dikhaao Bollywood.

Twitterati is like "Kya yaar, kuch bhi?"



Well, she did play statue in the end! — Sarvesh Shenoy (@Sarveshshenoy) July 23, 2022

Baazigar minus the fun element — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) July 23, 2022

a great example of the law of gravity. — harsh kumar (@hrsgrenade) July 23, 2022

For a moment I expected “statue” spell will work. — Sudna (@sudna007) July 23, 2022

“Statue” ke bad “Police will catch you” bhi bolna padta hai — Vidya's Belan (@pundmentlyflawd) July 23, 2022

Is it bad that I thought the spell was actually gonna work? 😆 https://t.co/1rwEKgrYuj — Lucky (@nodisplaynames) July 24, 2022

Another reason i don't like Bollywood movies.



South Indian movie hoti toh behen beech mein statue hoti aur marne se bach jaati. Bhai behen ka pyaar is khokhla in Bollywood. She didn't even stop. https://t.co/xYrR1h5K7E — : K . (@CAtLarge) July 24, 2022

I just loved Sunil shettys “ayeeee” why don’t you do it any more Anna? @SunielVShetty https://t.co/JPfz00bNJA — Sahil Sayed (@sahilsayed85) July 24, 2022

i need cable in my house. This is Gold. https://t.co/4vpBFMSEcB — Quasim Khan (@phunsuk_bangdu) July 23, 2022

I can't believe i grew up watching such films https://t.co/pIqueTbfoe — Vivek (@Topredd) July 23, 2022

HOW THE FUCK THAT DID NOT WORK? https://t.co/L0mJhYDI0A — Sid... (@SRKMSDCR7) July 23, 2022

Things slightly didn't go according to plan https://t.co/z0Xuohtlx7 — Chetan Khare (@Chetankhare48) July 23, 2022

Should have tried the mannequin challenge instead. https://t.co/Lj2A3zzZPG — Pratik Dogra (@beingdogra) July 23, 2022

gwen stacy out of context https://t.co/N9lAL03ujN — ex lgbt (@noturbannaxal) July 23, 2022

...And there's this dude who completely missed the joke. Don't be like him:

People making fun of that statue thing... Please watch the full film... You will realise this family keeps on playing 'statue statue' during the entire film. This was out of desperation to save their sister, despite knowing the reality. https://t.co/CBEWKq14dW — راغب रागीब (@dr_raghib) July 26, 2022

I want to say Bollywood has come a long way since, ...but has it though?