If you can't give yourself an hour a day, you should die, says Akshay Kumar in this little clip that has been going viral on Twitter. Mind you, this is an out of context video and must be treated as such. That said, the Indo-Canadian actor isn't immune to irredeemable statements and the ridicule that follows. 

Once the video went on Twitter, it took very little for people to descend on it. Must be the goodwill Kumar has earned in the last decade of his career. 

FYI, for countless ethical reasons that I shouldn't be bound to but legally have to be, here's the full video: 

Still weird though!