When I was in middle school, I remember coming across the Prithviraj Chauhan chapters and thinking, "Hmm, mugging this up is going to be painful." But at least there was a silver lining: it was a cool story! And thus, I got throught it. Today, years later Akshay Kumar served up the same pain on a silver platter. But this time he snatched away the silver lining by butchering the story and manipulating the events to serve his own agenda.

Not only is Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj factually incorrect and riddled with plot holes, but it also does zero justice to the mightly leader. Twitter noticed it too and called it out:

The only person who would buy Akshay Kumar as a 26-year-old is his own male ego. 

The worst offender? His chest hair. 

No wonder it torpedoed at the box office.