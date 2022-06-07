When I was in middle school, I remember coming across the Prithviraj Chauhan chapters and thinking, "Hmm, mugging this up is going to be painful." But at least there was a silver lining: it was a cool story! And thus, I got throught it. Today, years later Akshay Kumar served up the same pain on a silver platter. But this time he snatched away the silver lining by butchering the story and manipulating the events to serve his own agenda.
Looks like Shah Rukh went to watch Prithviraj. pic.twitter.com/gQS44JMFUH— Raja Sen (@RajaSen) June 3, 2022
Not only is Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj factually incorrect and riddled with plot holes, but it also does zero justice to the mightly leader. Twitter noticed it too and called it out:
Sam Siddiqui's review of 'Samrat Prithviraj'...— @Reasonyourself (@Reasonyourself) June 3, 2022
"Went to see Samrat Prithviraj today...
1. There were 10 people in the audience including us
2. Prithviraj had white chest hair when he died at the age of 26
3. He was a liberal secular feminist who spoke in Urdu and foresaw a woman emperor in Delhi.— @Reasonyourself (@Reasonyourself) June 3, 2022
4. He also wore saffron and screamed Har har Mahadev preempting Shivaji by hundreds of years.
5. He was called Delhipati even though the Sultanate of Delhi was yet to be established?
6. Samyukta committed jauhar before the practice was born or maybe she created the practice?— @Reasonyourself (@Reasonyourself) June 3, 2022
7. Prithviraj killed Ghori several years before he actually died.
8. The Ghurids apparently had Roman style colloseums where they strung people up on crosses and fed them to lions
9. Chand Bardai who wrote the poem the movie is based on, died with Prithviraj and still managed to write his poem 200 years later— @Reasonyourself (@Reasonyourself) June 3, 2022
10. Thankfully the movie is only 1 hour 35 mins. If they had deleted the girl it would have been 45 mins."
The movie Prithvi Raj is a classic example of life after death !!!— Pradeep Saxena (@Pradeep30341602) June 3, 2022
Prithvi Raj Chauhan died in 1192, but he returned from the dead to kill Mohammad Ghori in 1206; 14 years later.
18 seconds of research would have told you Prithviraj Chauhan died at 26 https://t.co/B5C6cfh48F— NRK (@PWNeha) June 3, 2022
Thread: Last Hindu King? (Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan died in 1192).— Kumar Vikram (@KumarVikram73) June 3, 2022
Then
Who were the Chalukya-Parmars (940-1244 CE)?
Who were the Cholas? (Continued till 1279).
What was Ahom dynasty? (1228-1826).
What was Kakatiya dynasty? (1163-1323) +
Prithviraj died at an age lesser than the age gap these two have😭😭😭 https://t.co/V4CGRvTnRC— mehakte kachchhe (@HaggteZakhm) June 3, 2022
I'm surprised more Marathi folks aren't pissed off that Akshay Kumar has totally appropriated, stolen, and commercialized Chhatrapati Shivaji's Har Har Mahadev slogan.— Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) June 5, 2022
Prithviraj Chauhan did NOT say Har Har Mahadev! Stop stealing our history to sell hate!
Prithviraj Chauhan had fought most of his wars with other Hindu Kings. Prithviraj had more soldiers than Muhammad Ghuri but was defeated and killed in the war due to enmity and infighting within his own Rajput camp. Is this the history to be proud of?— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) June 1, 2022
Akshay Kumar requests fans not to give away spoilers about Prithviraj.— Shirin Khan (@Shirinkhan0) June 3, 2022
History doesn't have spoilers, but works of fiction do.
The only person who would buy Akshay Kumar as a 26-year-old is his own male ego.
57 year old @akshaykumar playing role of 15-26 yr old Prithviraj and have audacity to teach us History Geography Biology and Mathematics— Sarcasm ™️ (@SarcasticRofl) June 1, 2022
Not studying about Prithviraj Chauhan is possibly why Akshay Kumar doesn't know the age at which the Rajput king died. Nothing else explains a 54 year old agreeing to play a 25-26 year old. That's one mystery solved.— YellowStoneDragon 🌈 (@karishmau) June 2, 2022
Prithviraj Chauhan died at the age of 26.— Amisha Aggarwal 📌 (@AmishaAggarwa12) June 6, 2022
And Akshay Kumar playing his role at the age of 54 👀
The worst offender? His chest hair.
Prithviraj Chauhan’s premature greying of chest hair at 26 can be attributed to high stress levels.— Shravan (@shravansampath) June 4, 2022
Oh God, I have to see the movie now just for that white chest hair😆😆— punam mohandas (@PunamMohandas) June 4, 2022
No wonder it torpedoed at the box office.