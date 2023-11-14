In association with Harpic Toilet Cleaner

Do you guys remember when we spoke about the rumors circulating around OG Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, taking Sanyas? It turns out Harpic’s top scientists were working to deliver an even better product than the current Harpic – the Best Ever Harpic*, and as fans of both Akshay and Harpic, we’re very excited about it!

The campaign had Akshay Kumar ready to throw in the towel ‘if there’s a better toilet cleaner than Harpic’ and that had his zillions of fans on the edge of their seats. However, Harpic had a plan. They showed us why Akshay Kumar unconditionally trusts them by launching a newer and better Harpic*. Harpic with its new formula is like a cleaning superhero, blasting away tough stains and leaving your toilet sparkling like never before and now with a pleasant long-lasting fragrance.

Okay, let’s face it, with Akshay Kumar’s star power and Harpic’s cleaning prowess, this is bound to be a hit! Don’t believe us yet? Fine, we’ll give you reasons to be a Harpic stan like Akshay!

Here’s Why Best Ever Harpic* Should Be Your Toilet’s BFF.

Long-Lasting Fragrance

Harpic brings a whole new level of freshness to your toilet that lasts! Say goodbye to unpleasant odors and hello to a refreshing scent that will linger in your toilet, making it a pleasant experience for everyone.

5 Minutes Action^

Cleaning your toilet has never been easier and quicker with Harpic. Its powerful formula works effectively and efficiently, saving you time and effort. With just 5 minutes of action^, you can get a sparkling clean toilet that you can be proud