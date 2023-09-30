Those of us who’ve grown up reading, watching, and being bewitched by the Wizarding world always struggle to cope with the passing of our beloved characters who made our formative years special. Sir Michael Gambon, who famously portrayed Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movie series from The Prisoner of Azkaban to The Deathly Hallows, died from pneumonia on Wednesday.

The veteran actor had a career spanning more than 60 years, debuting from theatre in the early 1960s. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his contribution to drama in 1998. We know him best as our Professor Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise. Gambon took on the role, succeeding Richard St John Francis Harris when he passed away after completing Chamber of Secrets.

From the film ‘The Singing Detective’

Both Gambon and Harris immortalised their role as the stern yet wise and kind Headmaster of Hogwarts. In honour of the two great actors, we’re looking back at the most moving words of wisdom they voiced as Albus Dumbledore:

Rest in Peace, Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore. You’ll be missed!