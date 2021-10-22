In an unfortunate incident, Alec Baldwin, the actor famous for his roles in A Star Is Born and the Mission: Impossible franchise fired a prop gun on a film set in New Mexico.

The prop gun killed a cinematographer and wounded the director of the film, Rust.

Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer was transported to the hospital on a helicopter but her wounds were fatal. Joel Souza, the director is currently receiving treatment for his injuries. No charges have been filed at the moment as the accident occurred due to the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.