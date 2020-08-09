Earlier today, Baahubali actor and heartthrob Rana Daggubati tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj in a whimsical ceremony.

Images from their intimate, lockdown wedding have flooded the internet and we cannot keep calm.

Here comes the bride! The first look of Miheeka in her chic Anamika Khanna cream holographic lehenga with champagne gold undertones:

zardosi with hints of chikankari and gold metal-work paired with a golden dupatta. According to reports, it took 10,000 manual hours to curate this ensemble featuring intricate handwovenwith hints ofi and gold metal-work paired with a golden dupatta.

Bros who mask together, slay together!

Here's a sneak peek into their pheras:

A little recap to their Mehendi ceremony, the couple was seen having a blast in their minimally stunning outfits!

Rana sported an off white kurta-pajama with a neutral handloom jacket.

While Maheeka slayed in a pink fusion lehenga with intricate white embroidery.

Miheeka's statement pearls and Kundan jewelry stole the show:

TBH, the couple's comfy and cosy Haldi ceremony has our heart:

Can we please take a minute to acknowledge how Miheeka is giving us major chill bride vibes with her radiant yellow lehenga paired with the OTT seashell accessories?

I don't know about y'all but this 'it couple' has managed to give us some major lockdown wedding goals!

Their intimately curated pre-wedding ceremonies and the whimsical wedding has managed to make us fancy lockdown weddings!