After Murder On The Orient Express, Kenneth Branagh is back as Hercule Poirot to solve another murder straight out of another Agatha Christie thriller. This time, with another ensemble of impressive cast in his lead, Death On The Nile seems like a must-watch.

In the trailer we get a chance to see Armie Hammer romancing Emma Mackey and Gal Gadot, sans-Timothee Chalamet.

The feisty trailer gives us a glimpse into the jealousy and rage that surrounds love, but is it enough to kill? The film also stars Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie and Letitia Wright of Black Panther fame.

Watch the trailer here:

We can't wait to watch these stars bring magic on the big screen. The film is slated for release on October 23.