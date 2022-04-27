Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. Talk about taking up fierce roles like Gangubai or charming us with her adorable smile- Alia indeed leaves no stones unturned to impress us.

Recently, the Influencer Marketing Hub released a list of the top global celebrity influencers on Instagram, and Alia Bhatt has clinched the sixth spot.

As per the report, with 64 million followers on gram, she holds an engagement rate of 3.57%. The list includes global celebs like Zendaya and Tom Holland at the top 2 spots, and Will Smith, among others.

The list also includes Priyanka Chopra, in the 13th position with 77 million followers, followed by Akshay Kumar in the 14th spot with 62 million followers.

On the work front, Alia will soon make her Hollywood debut with Netflix’s original Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan.

