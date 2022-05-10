I think it is safe to say that music is therapeutic. Having a bad day? Turn up the volume and let your favourite songs carry you into a better mood. Having a good day? Turn up the volume and celebrate it with your favourite songs!

And if we talk about Bollywood songs, 2 States' music album is undoubtedly one of the best ones around. Yes, the movie may have received some mixed reviews, but thankfully, the songs were quite nice.

2 States is a romantic comedy-drama film based on Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel 2 States: The Story of My Marriage. It was directed by Abhishek Verman and produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The 2014 release revolves around two protagonists, Krish Malhotra (Arjun Kapoor) and Ananya Swaminathan (Alia Bhatt) who come from distinctively different backgrounds and how that impacts their relationship.

The film's songs are some of the sweetest, most peaceful songs to have in your playlist. So let's take a look at why they're still our favourites (and hopefully yours too). Read on.

1. Mast Magan

Voiced by Arijit Singh and Chinmayi Sripada, composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Mast Magan is a wonderful song about being deeply in love with a person and wanting to go the extra mile for them to be in your life. There is something just so simple yet soulful about the song and the lyrics convey emotions of missing a lover so well.

2. Chaandaniya

Also written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Chaandaniya has been sung by K. Mohan and Yashita Sharma. The song talks about the sadness and dullness of being away from someone you love, about how the world always seems a little less 'shiny,' without that special person.

3. Offo

Offo has been sung by Aditi Singh Sharma and Amitabh Bhattacharya. It's also been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. The song's video shows us the protagonists falling in love with each other in a true college-love story fashion. It also talks about the natural excitement we have all felt at least once, before falling for someone.

4. Locha-E-Ulfat

Locha-E-Ulfat has been sung by Benny Dayal and speaks about the innocence of falling in love with someone and not knowing whether the other person feels the same. But also, about liking the experience and feeling excited about the newness of it!

5. Iski Uski

Sung by multiple people, Iski Uski has been voiced by Akriti Kakkar, Shahid Mallya, Shankar Mahadevan and is a fun song talking about the nuances of Punjabi weddings. But most of all, it's just a great song to jam to with your cousins at a family wedding.

6. Hulla Re

Voiced by Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Rasika Shekar and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Hulla Re is another fun wedding song. The film is, after all, largely about weddings! And, of course us desis need a few dance-able wedding songs in our romantic films.

The songs are literally happiness in a bottle (or our phones, to be more precise).