It's a beautiful year for Alia Bhatt. From marrying her crush, Ranbir Kapoor to carrying his baby and of course, eagerly waiting for the release of their much-awaited film, Brahmastra, Alia has all the reasons to glow. The soon-to-be mom has been stealing the limelight with her ultra-cool maternity fashion these days. While most preggers' outfits of the actress have all the yays, a few of them are getting the nays!

Just like Alia's latest pink sharara look that she sported during the promotions of Brahmastra in Hyderabad ahead of the release. What's so special about this outfit? you ask. Alia's customised sharara suit featured a special message of 'baby-on-board' in golden fonts inscribed on her back which she flaunted during the event.

A Twitter user, @tamarindric3, posted some photographs of Alia's latest look on the micro-blogging platform. Netizens are disappointed with this style and the trolling has begun.

Let's delve into their reactions here:

I’d like to have a word with her stylist (sic). 

                    - @bowchickkawowow

Bumper sticker ka outfit bana diya (sic).

                    - @SoberBewdi

Meanwhile, some of the Twitter users came to the rescue.

Celebrities are often subjected to moral policing every now and then and end up getting trolled for their fashion choices. Now, just 'coz she is Alia, the superstar, her maternity fashion has all the eyeballs and many soon-to-be mothers will follow it with full devotion.

Anyway, call it tacky or whatever, let the woman wear what she wants. Shall we?