It's a beautiful year for Alia Bhatt. From marrying her crush, Ranbir Kapoor to carrying his baby and of course, eagerly waiting for the release of their much-awaited film, Brahmastra, Alia has all the reasons to glow. The soon-to-be mom has been stealing the limelight with her ultra-cool maternity fashion these days. While most preggers' outfits of the actress have all the yays, a few of them are getting the nays!

Just like Alia's latest pink sharara look that she sported during the promotions of Brahmastra in Hyderabad ahead of the release. What's so special about this outfit? you ask. Alia's customised sharara suit featured a special message of 'baby-on-board' in golden fonts inscribed on her back which she flaunted during the event.

A Twitter user, @tamarindric3, posted some photographs of Alia's latest look on the micro-blogging platform. Netizens are disappointed with this style and the trolling has begun.

Let's delve into their reactions here:

this is so cringe https://t.co/7PThoud6wE — bisma :) (@dwohtsrep) September 3, 2022

Is she a truck? Why is this? https://t.co/b93ryDGPdN — daddy's little ppt enthusiat (@bareilykibarfi) September 3, 2022

I’d like to have a word with her stylist (sic).

- @bowchickkawowow

girl hire a better stylist pls https://t.co/qXCM72SyAl — ｡⁠♡⁠‿⁠♡⁠｡ (@sambhar_vadai) September 3, 2022

This is so cringe I can’t even https://t.co/5o0pRaQYAs — Srishti Panwar (@SrishtiPanwar9) September 3, 2022

Eww what the f is this?? Alia needs help seriously. They're behaving like "dunya mei phli baar bacha paida hu raha hai" they all need help actually 🤢🤢 https://t.co/8cHxxvRfW1 — Meerat (@MeeratTariq1) September 3, 2022

Next horn okay please..

Then use dipper at night https://t.co/g23rSciuwt — Ro doesn't care (@Rohittssh) September 3, 2022

Bumper sticker ka outfit bana diya (sic).

- @SoberBewdi

alia it's time to fire people! https://t.co/YNbgid07Q1 — 쿠ᵍˡⁱᵗᶜʰ🫧 - GLITCH Oct⁷ (@Ifiknew7) September 3, 2022

who held her at gun point ??? 😭😭 https://t.co/tgRqCakbKK — ♡ (@mamadivyanka) September 3, 2022

what have i woken up to 😭 https://t.co/ahIpLlnCzG — pop culture whore (@01_sakina) September 3, 2022

JSJDKDK that's such a funny dress pls https://t.co/EL3XzuoVj0 — fari 🌺 cr: erहा (@yuhenglesbian) September 3, 2022

Meanwhile, some of the Twitter users came to the rescue.

people on twitter have problem with literally everything and anything, uske kapde, uska baccha, uski zindgi, uski marzi tumhe kya takleef?? ajeeb https://t.co/7gpSdHQS6X — 𓅪 (@alfiyastic) September 3, 2022

Why are people having problem with this? It's her body,her choice what she wants to wear. At this point y'all need just an excuse to troll her. Please troll her for breathing too that's the only thing left now https://t.co/8lSQ8XB0fd — 𝙨𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙮𝙖 (@jaanekyabaathai) September 3, 2022

why are people even having a problem with this ?? get a life and stop bullying a pregnant woman for sake of like and rts https://t.co/9wVA6z9tuU — ☽ (@srkzdarling) September 3, 2022

now people r having problm w this??? really??? grow up ffs https://t.co/7FO8eukrfn — َ (@yourstrulysafaa) September 3, 2022

Celebrities are often subjected to moral policing every now and then and end up getting trolled for their fashion choices. Now, just 'coz she is Alia, the superstar, her maternity fashion has all the eyeballs and many soon-to-be mothers will follow it with full devotion.

Anyway, call it tacky or whatever, let the woman wear what she wants. Shall we?