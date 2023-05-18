Last week, actor Alia Bhatt became the first Indian to become a Global Brand Ambassador for Italy-based luxury fashion brand Gucci. Shortly after the big reveal, the actor travelled to Seoul in South Korea to attend the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in the Gyeongbokgung Palace.

The actor was spotted wearing a black dress with silver-lined polka-dotted cutouts paired with platform heels. However, her Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag became a centre of attraction for the social media.

Given her bag was transparent, netizens were amused to find it empty. Here’s how they reacted.

Apparently, Alia Bhatt addressed the conversation around her bag. She posted pictures from the event yesterday and acknowledged the bag was empty.

“Yes, the bag was empty 🤓” she wrote on her Instagram post. Take a look:

Well, that was interesting! But what do you think the bag could be used for?

