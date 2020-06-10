We've all missed a few important dates during the lockdown. But we're making it a point to celebrate with our family and friends in whichever way we can.

In a latest video, Alia Bhatt and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt can be seen cutting a cake with her house help, Rashida celebrating her birthday at the Bhatt residence. Their bond clearly visible in the video.

While we're hearing stories of abuse and mistreatment of domestic help around the country, this incident comes as a breath of fresh air. Rashida shared videos from her birthday on her Instagram, including the one in which she can be seen cutting it with the actor who politely declined it after blowing out the candles. "Main cake nahi kha sakti... abhi shuru hua hai diet," said Alia.

In another video, Rashida can be seen sharing the cake with the rest of the Bhatt family. These videos prove that our help can't be taken forgranted, they need us as much as we need them. Little moments of joy can make all the difference in these daunting times.