Today as we woke up, millennials got yet another reminder that they're growing old. Alia Bhatt hinted that she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting a child in an Instagram post.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor also congratulated the couple in an Instagram story, which further convinced us of the news. "My babies are having a baby. I love you both so much." the caption said.

Right from Karan Johar to Priyanka Chopra, all the star-studded celebrities sent their warmest wishes to the gorgeous couple.

A lion and a lioness with their cub are likewise seen in the second image on the carousel post. Is it just me, or does it imply anything else?

Well, we only wish the best and send our heartiest congratulations to the couple!