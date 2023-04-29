Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala, is a star-studded event organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City. Being one of the most iconic events, several renowned celebrities walk the red carpet every year.

And this year, amongst several other celebrities, Alia Bhatt would mark her red carpet debut at the event.

Last night, the actor was seen at the Mumbai airport as she left for the event.

The Met Gala, which will take place on Monday, May 1, will be apparently attended by several other known celebrities from India, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Natasha Poonawala, Isha Ambani and Sudha Reddy.

Reportedly, BTS' Jimin and RM, and Blackpink's Jennie and Rose would also mark their respective debut at the event.

The theme for this event this year is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld, the late designer and creative director of the iconic brand, Chanel, who passed away in 2019. The dress code is ‘In honor of Karl.’

Here goes another feather in her cap. You go, girl!