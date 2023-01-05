You know, it’s kinda hard to get out of bed to work these days. I’ll blame it on this amazing weather that wants me to be a couch potato! But thanks to Alia Bhatt’s rap performance , I was fully awake today, and you’ll be too. It is an old IIFA award performance where Alia screams her heart on ‘ladki beautiful kar gye chul!’

Here go for it:

varun's reaction is sending me so badpic.twitter.com/KBFcYcUev1 — ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) January 4, 2023

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Apparitionnow and it has gone viral with more than 247k views. Tweeples have a lot of opinions about this video and we picked some best reactions for you.

Oo God!!! The second hand embarrassment.🥴 https://t.co/dLTw1A7Tan — HEISENBERG (@Broken__Bad__) January 5, 2023

Varun is having his Jim Halpert moment he's like '💀💀💀' https://t.co/gOWNY8wgZT — Ash-ess (@Ashenfacedgal) January 5, 2023

me creating Bollywood awards stage performance fake scenario inside the shower https://t.co/OaMtHT4Cdu — nuktacheen (@mumkinafaisla) January 5, 2023

who allowed her on the stage https://t.co/uhtfoPEjkh — ada (@royalsjjk) January 5, 2023

Why do I do this to myself. I should’ve stopped watching this video the moment I saw that mic >..< https://t.co/Ct0dJiDOEN — VD (@VDhaulta) January 4, 2023

Honestly, this has extremely strong Dhinchak Puja vibes. Absolutely breathtaking stuff. Love it https://t.co/Iv07xdoOF4 — Jian (@RatcatcherKevin) January 4, 2023

Imagine watching this live. Gosh so untalented so terrible zero presence nothing. https://t.co/usGDVUj8oM — (((Dominique Fisherwoman))) 💙 (@AbbakkaHypatia) January 4, 2023

Proof that if you are a celebrity/high class, you could do anything and will be praised, appreciated and respected. https://t.co/RrLFrgSzqn — Karan (@kosterfoster) January 5, 2023

as an alia bhatt fan, the second hand embarrassment from this is unbelievably high 🥲 when did she turn into dhinkchak pooja 😭 https://t.co/aPK5SDmeJp — hershey (@avidwatcher07) January 5, 2023

She trying to hype the crowd, thinking she is doing good 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/frTkioG0QG — Hairy Poppins (@AyeshaNoTF) January 5, 2023

Lol, the internet forgets nothing!

