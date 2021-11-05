At times, some couples look so heavenly gorgeous together that it gets annoying in here. Yep, Alia and Ranbir is one such couple. I mean, just look at them staring into each other's eyes and we get the 'made for each other' vibe instantly. Much to your interest, we've complied the best Alia and Ranbir moments that will make you feel 'love is in the air!'

1. When they 'lit' our Diwali by dropping some 'couple-goals' pictures!

2. When Alia's birthday wish for Ranbir was so minimalistic yet special, we all went 'aww'.

3. When Alia didn't shy away from expressing her love for Ranbir publicly at an award function. And Ranbir blushing is everything we're here for!

Alia Bhatt- I love you (from stage) after winning award, while Ranbir Kapoor is all smiles❤😇#FilmfareAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/UPHZFzvV5L — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) March 23, 2019

4. When amidst the rumours of dating, Alia and Ranbir had made their first public appearance as a 'couple' at Sonam Kapoor's wedding.

Video: Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt poses for the media at Sonam and Anand's wedding reception pic.twitter.com/8yG4cRBwTV — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) May 8, 2018

5. When we watched Alia and Ranbir's romance on Ishq Wala Love, and were wowed by their chemistry.

"Fans swoon over Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dancing at the Zee Cine Awards" https://t.co/2kwfhszQLn — Rama Shanker Chaurasia (@realestate_007) March 20, 2019

6. When Alia sat on Ranbir's lap and posed for the most perfect family photo there could ever be.

7. When their candid shots from the wilderness gave us some major couple goals.

Let us know which of their moments is your favourite?